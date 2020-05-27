NY State Laborers Local 60 Delivers Meals to Workers

YONKERS – On Tuesday, May 19th, the New York State Laborers’ Union Local 60 delivered meals to union workers on essential job sites in Yonkers and New Rochelle to show appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice members have displayed to keep Westchester running during the COVID-19 pandemic. These individuals are tirelessly restoring roadways in New Rochelle, run by PAB Contracting and on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers run by Montesano Brothers Inc., to ensure these roads are safe and well-maintained for all New Yorkers.

“From highway maintenance and repairs, to hospital construction, to housing for the homeless and more, New York’s Laborers have been on the frontlines doing the hard work to benefit their communities,” said Anthony Ascencao, Business Manager, Laborers’ Local 60. “It’s true across the state, and it’s especially here in Westchester County. We are eternally grateful for the work of hospital staffs and first responders, but also want to take a moment to thank these hardworking men and women. Our members are some of the most dedicated individuals you’ll come across, and they truly love what they do in their communities. I want them to know that their work is important and has not gone unnoticed.”

The Laborers’ Local 60 has been using the hashtag #Local60Strong on social media to show solidarity on essential work sites. You can follow along on Facebook to see the progress they are making on these sites, and any new projects they are working on. Members of the community are asked to show their appreciation by posting encouragement for these men and women in the field.

“Construction, in ideal conditions, can be dangerous, difficult and demanding work,” said Jay Fragoso, Field Representative, Laborers’ Local 60. “This is especially true in the middle of a pandemic. And yet, we have so many members working every day and getting the job done safely because they know others are depending on them. That type of dedication deserves a heartfelt ‘thank you’ and recognition. This event is just a small way for us to do that, and acknowledge their significant contributions to Westchester County.”

Workers on the job sites enjoyed breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and beverages while viewing messages of appreciation displayed on a mobile truck decal parked on site. “It’s been a great experience serving these workers on the job today. And they are helping local restaurants like mine survive these hard times”, said Joe Gil, owner of Bagel Land. “We might not always recognize some professions as essential until we need them. These workers are keeping the roads I drive to work in safe and operational.”

“The health and safety of our members is, has always been, and forever will be, our number one priority,” said Patrick Purcell, Executive Director, New York State Laborers’ LECET. “It is equally important to us that they know their hard work is recognized and appreciated. Our members play an essential role in keeping our state safe and operational. We are thankful for the opportunity to show our gratitude.”

About The New York State Laborers: The New York State Laborers’ Union represents over 40,000 members employed in the construction industry and other fields throughout the state. Our members are organized into more than 24 local unions and 5 district councils. We are a proud affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA). www.nysliuna.org.